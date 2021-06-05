In a first, cryogenic tankers with 19MT of liquid medical oxygen reach J&K

Overall oxygen generation capacity of the UT stands at 1.5 Lac Cubic Meters; Consumption only two-thirds of the total availability

Srinagar: For the first time, J&K Saturday received its first batch of 19MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) driven all the way from Air Liquide Panipat in three cryogenic tankers.

Transportation of LMO in the cryogenic tankers is one of the fast and dependable means of supplying medical oxygen in case of emergencies and has been widely used across the country to cater the demand during the covid pandemic.

The acheivement was possible only after relentless efforts put in by officers who are pursuing explicit directions from the top to get the allocated quota of LMO amid the ever-growing requirements of medical oxygen across the country during the aggressive second wave of the Covid pandemic.

“The seriousness can be gauged from the fact that three senior police officers have been tasked to station in states where factories of Liquid Medical Oxygen exist and to liaise closely with the stakeholders ensuring its hassle free delivery to the UT,” sources said.

LG Manoj Sinha has been reviewing the day to day requirements of medical oxygen, medicines other medical equipment across the UT and giving directions to the officials to augment the infrastructure and utilize all available means of resources at hand to mitigate the Covid effects on common people.

Because of this proactive and preemptive approach, the J&K government saved the health infrastructures from crumbling and ensuring sufficient stocks of oxygen across all the hospitals in the UT even as most states across India faced acute shortage of medical oxygen supply due to mounting positive cases.

Since last year, Jammu and Kashmir had adopted the practice of continuously augmenting the health and allied infrastructure after gaps were identified in the first wave of covid. Substantial improvement has been seen in the oxygen generation capacity of the UT.

As per official figures, the present Overall oxygen generation capacity stands at 1.5 Lac Cubic Meters as compared to the Consumption of only 103219 Cubic Meters which is only two-thirds of the total availability.

Further, the cumulative availability of Oxygen in hospitals across the J&K from in-house Oxygen generation plants has marked a Six-Fold increase from 8920 LPM in April,2021 to 53150 LPM in May,2021. Such substantial increase in the output has been a result of sustained push to medical infrastructure, especially the establishment of new oxygen plants across all major health institutions in the UT.

Six months back, J&K only had 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, however today the scenario has completely transformed with 40 Oxygen Generation Plants and another 39 plants with 33325 LPM capacity coming up in next 2 months.