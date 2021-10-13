In 2 months, entire J&K to be fully vaccinated: Govt

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has become only the second state/union territory in the country to inoculate the highest number of people against COVID 19.

More than 42.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while around 97 per cent have received the first dose in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Himachal Pradesh has vaccinated 102.8 per cent population with the first dose and 52. 9 per cent with the second dose.

More than 13 districts have achieved 100 percent first dose vaccination coverage. Jammu and Kashmir government is expecting to vaccinate the entire population by the end of this year.

Over 52 lakh people in the 18-45 age group have to be inoculated. In the 45 plus group, nearly 29 lakh people are to be vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have achieved 100 percent first dose vaccination coverage in 13 districts. Today another four districts will achieve the 100 percent target. And in next few days entire J&K will achieve 100 percent target viz the first dose of vaccination,” Vivek Bhardwaj, financial commissioner, health and medical education, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Bhardwaj said in the next two months, the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir will be fully vaccinated. “More than 42 percent of people have been fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccination will continue. By next two months we shall be able to vaccinate the entire population,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the first states and union territories to start vaccinating pregnant women. Jammu and Kashmir government opened a vaccination window for pregnant women soon after the centre gave a go-ahead.

“Pregnant ladies have had no problems even after taking the jab. Women have become pregnant after vaccination. We have busted the myth,” said Bhardwaj.

Jammu and Kashmir has earned praises across the country for its robust vaccination drive. Even the Bombay High Court asked the central government to look at the door-to-door vaccination programme carried out successfully by Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaccination sites have been increased across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Plus door to door vaccination is also continuing across Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have adequate vaccines available. Government of India sends us adequate doses to inoculate the people,” said Bhardwaj.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country which has not seen much Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.