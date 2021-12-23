New Delhi: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.



“Pakistan is his country,” she said, Samaa TV reported.



On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court resumed hearing the Avenfield case. In a media interaction outside the court, she said that her father is desperate to return to the country and will do so soon.



“Imran Khan’s time has come to an end. He is stuck under the burden of his own performance and can’t stay in power for long,” she remarked. She was referring to PTI’s recent defeat in the 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Elections, the report said.



Maryam congratulated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party for their performance. “JUI-F’s win is PML-N’s win,” she said, promising development for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming years.



“This is the first time I have seen a government lose one local body election after the other,” the politician pointed out. “Khan still has time. He should just leave himself now.”



Maryam claimed that the National Accountability Bureau is just delaying the case as it has nothing to prove against her. “All the cases against me are fake and based on lies.”



In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison and a fine of eight million pounds was imposed on him in a case linked to the Sharif family’s purchase of upscale London flats, the report added.



It said the Sharifs could not legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of the luxury properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s. A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of the Avenfield apartments.





ADVERTISEMENT