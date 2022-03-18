Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, suffered wounds in a freak accident during skiing in London.

Jemima posted pictures with bruises on her face on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a picture of herself with a wound mark on her nose and a black eye.

While Jemima did not share details about how the accident took place, her Instagram story featured a face with a head-bandage emoji and a skiing emoji. Putting the emojis together, it can be assumed that the wound and injuries on her face are because of a skiing accident.

Goldsmith has been working on her production, a British cross-cultural romance titled What’s Love Got To Do with It? which she has also written herself. Set in London and Lahore, the film stars Sajal Aly, Lily James, Shahzad Latif, Farhan Akhtar, and Emma Thompson. Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung two songs for this film and will reportedly make an appearance in it as well.

According to the Daily Mail, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is inspired by her marriage and the film seems to be her take on it. After being married for nine years, on 22 June 2004, Khan and Goldsmith parted ways amicably as it was difficult for the latter to adapt to the former cricketer’s now political life.