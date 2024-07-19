Imposter poses as DGP, uses mobile number with ulterior motive: Police

Srinagar July 19: J&K Police on Friday cautioned people and police officers after a fraudster, posing as DGP R R Swain, has been using a mobile number 8891979985 for “hidden intent”.



In a post on X, J&K Police said: “An imposter using mobile number 8891979985 is posing himself to be R.R.Swain DGP, J&K with an ulterior motive.”



“Legal action has been initiated. In the meantime, it is urged that police officers, colleagues, and particularly members of the general public may avoid interactions with this fraudster,” the J&K Police added in the post