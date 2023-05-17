Before August 2019, none of us would have perhaps believed that Kashmir could host a major diplomatic event. Many times Kashmir was considered a possible venue, but eventually skipped because of security concerns. This time around things are different. Valley is peaceful, business is booming, and tourists are flocking. Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration is totally on the ball. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to hold a G20 meeting in Kashmir is being seen as a master stroke by India to tell the world that Kashmir is an integral part of India and no more discussions should be held on it at the international level. By hosting the G20 meeting in Kashmir, India will gain international recognition and attention. It will showcase India’s ability to host large-scale events and meetings without a blip in the Valley, thus nullifying any negative views on the Kashmir situation. Moreover, the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is likely to bring significant economic benefits to Kashmir. It is after more than 33 years that foreign delegates are visiting Kashmir. G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The influx of world leaders and their delegations will boost tourism and related industries. Tourism accounts for 6 to 7 percent of J&K’s GDP. Tourism has the potential to contribute 20 percent to J&K’s GDP. The G20 meeting is an opportunity to showcase our potential to attract investment and make it one of the top destinations in the globe. Additionally, hosting the meeting will provide an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services to a global audience, potentially leading to new business opportunities and partnerships. It will also open new markets at the international level, particularly for our handicrafts sector which has a huge demand in the West and Middle East. The G20 meeting in Kashmir will also give the opportunity for India to engage in high-level diplomatic discussions with other world leaders. This can help strengthen India’s position on key issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, and trade that too in the strategic and politically important Kashmir valley. Additionally, the meeting could lead to the formation of new alliances and partnerships with other G20 countries. The G20 meeting in Kashmir provides an opportunity for India to showcase its rich cultural heritage to a global audience. This can help promote greater understanding and appreciation of local culture, and can potentially lead to increased investment in Kashmir. Needless to say, Kashmir is known for its hospitality and people are eagerly waiting to roll out the red carpet for G20 delegates.

