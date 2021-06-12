Imperative to follow Covid SOPs to safeguard children during third wave: Justice Magrey

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey Saturday emphasized to follow laid-down guidelines and SOPs to safeguard children during the predicted third- wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Justice Magrey, who is also the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority (J&KLSA) said this during an awareness programme on Covid- 19 caring for children during 3rd wave organized by District Legal Services Authority, Pulwama here at New Court Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Magrey said that during prevailing situation general public particularly covid- hit children need to be given counselling and psychological support to boost them to fight the stress and anxiety they have been through during the pandemic.

He said that as a constitutional obligation, all stakeholders have to share responsibility to fight the pandemic together. He advised all the participants and Institutions to develop mechanisms in keeping children safe from the looming threat of third wave and devise measures to provide them proper counselling and support.

Stressing on adopting all precautionary measures and advisories issued by the experts and administrations to tackle upcoming third- wave, Justice Magrey said: “We have constitutional obligations towards our citizens to ensure protection of people especially during prevailing situation by sensitising them about precautionary measures to protect precious human lives and in this regard awareness programs are being organised in every nook and corner of the UT of J&K and Ladakh.”

He further said that legal service authorities are playing a pivotal role in reaching out to people and children in need . He stressed the need of adopting a healthy and mindful lifestyle which is a means towards the path of peace and prosperity.

On the occasion, the DDC Pulwama put forth detailed status of COVID-19 measures being taken by the district administration with support from its stakeholders.

He informed that Pulwama has recorded 12500 cases till date including 5 percent to 6 percent of children.

It was informed that the district administration has identified children who have lost their parents/bread earners due to COVID-19 pandemic who would be provided relief and other monetary benefits.

Dr Hilal Ahmad Bhat Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF India highlighted the need for clear guidance and urged to provide care and protection to the Covid-19 affected children.

Dr Muzafar Jan, Head of Deptt Pediatrics GMC Srinagar emphasized the need to provide emotional support to children and ensure that children adapt and adjust to ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He also shared his power point presentation with the audience about covid-19 and the steps to be taken for management of mental health and stress, laying special emphasis towards children.

Similarly, Dr Umair Kazmi Paediatric CHC Rajpora said that concerted efforts be made by all the key stakeholders to ensure the care and protection of children.

Chairman DLSA and Principal and Session Judge Pulwama, Ab Rashid Malik presented vote of thanks to all participants especially Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, for providing guidance in organizing such an event.

He informed the chair about functioning of courts in the District and measures taken to stop and aware the people about spread of COVID-19 in childcare institutions. He also highlighted the role of modern technology adopted by Judiciary to reach litigants during the Pandemic .

Earlier, Justice Magrey inaugurated VIDHIK SEVA KENDRA aimed to provide online facilities to the people including handling inquiries about case status, online application for certified copies, e-filling of pettions, online purchase of stamp papers, apply and obtaining of adhaar based digital signature, booking of Mulakat appointments etc.

The event, held to raise awareness on caring of children during 3rd wave was attended by Civil, Police, Medical and Judicial fraternity , other concerned besides Members of Juvenile Justice Board, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committees, Judicial Officers, Incharges of Child Care Institutions, District Child Care Protection Committees across UT of J&K, Ladakh and other parts of the country and hundreds of people through virtual mode.

Meanwhile the program was first of its kind which was broadcasted live.

The day long event was also attended by Chairman DLSA, Principal District and Session Judge, Pulwama, Ab Rashid Malik, District Development Commissioner, Baseerul Haq Chowdary, SSP Pulwama Ashish Kumar Mishra, CJM Pulwama, Sandeep Gandotra , Secretary DLSA, Riyaz