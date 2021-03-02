Immunization, head to toe health check-up of students begin in J&K

Mission Directorate of Mid-Day Meal in conjunction with National Health Mission Monday launched health check-ups of students in government schools of Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division under Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme.

Pertinently, these health check-ups were launched in all government schools of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recently to ascertain any deficiency in students reading in classes 1st to 12th by tracking their health status. These students had earlier been issued ‘Student Health Cards’.

Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, B. K. Singh, appreciated the Mission Directorate of Mid-Day Meal for initiating this noble initiative for the students studying in government schools.

He said that all government schools will maintain proper health record of all enrolled students adding that 12.07 Lakh Health Cards have been distributed till date in all government schools in association with National Health Mission as a part of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

The major information in the cards will include immunization record of a child, bi-annual examination of a child, deficiency diseases and developmental delays, head to toe for 4Ds to find out defects at birth, a checklist of all commonly existing disorders among children and their preliminary diagnostic tools.

Meanwhile, Mission Director Mid-Day Meal, Dr Arun Manhas revealed that soon after re-opening of schools after the outbreak of Covid-19 the administration took up this gracious mission of ensuring health check-up of students studying in government schools. Initially, these checkups are being done in Poonch, Samba, Kathua and Jammu, he said adding that weekly schedules are prepared and being monitored by the Nodal Officers nominated by both the Directorates.