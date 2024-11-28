‘Immunization against influenza’: ASSOCHAM holds roundtable discussion 

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 28: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) hosted a roundtable discussion on ‘Current Challenges of Adult Immunization Against Influenza and a Way Forward’ in Srinagar today.

The event brought together leading medical professionals, officials from the J&K Health Department, and ASSOCHAM members to deliberate on the pressing need for adult immunization against influenza.

Dr. Parvaiz Koul, Former Director of SKIMS Srinagar, presented an insightful and detailed presentation on the subject. Highlighting the importance of influenza vaccination, he addressed various queries from the audience, emphasizing the role of preventive measures in mitigating health risks associated with influenza.

“Every stakeholder must play their part in advancing influenza vaccination programs—healthcare providers who administer the vaccines, prescribers who advocate for them, policymakers who design effective strategies, and the government, which must allocate resources to establish a robust adult immunization framework,” Dr Koul said.

“While COVID-19 vaccines have set a precedent, there is a lot of scope for comprehensive adult vaccination program in our country, despite its proven success worldwide. It’s high time we collectively step up to bridge this critical gap,” he added.

Dr. Harjeet Rai, State Nodal Officer, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K while appreciating the session organized by ASSOCHAM said, “Such sessions bring together all the stakeholders, which provides them a platform to discuss their ideas under one roof. We have noted down their suggestions & will apprise it to the higher authorities at appropriate platform for proper implementation.”

Pushpak Khare, Regional Director at Abbott India, highlighted the dual burden of non-communicable and infectious diseases in India, stating: “India currently has a large burden of both non-communicable and infectious diseases such as influenza, leading to higher possibility of complications including hospitalization and prolonged ICU stay.” “More than 95% of Vaccine Preventable Disease associated deaths have been reported in adults in India. Reputed Indian and global societies recommend annual influenza vaccination in high-risk groups, and this is backed by robust scientific studies. Vaccination is key for building healthier and safer communities,” he added.

Dr. Rizwana Habib, HOD OBSTS & GYNAE GMC, Srinagar also suggested that the Influenza Vaccine should be added in Ayushman Bharat Yojna. Dr. Anjum Afshan, Epidemiologist and Director of Health Services, Kashmir, added: “Influenza causes a lot of increase in burden of respiratory disease during winter season especially in elderly population, people comorbidities especially COPD etc. A shot of influenza vaccine given in early winter can prevent it from 40-60% in this susceptible population.”