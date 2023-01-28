Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (𝙄𝙈𝘿) has 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚𝙙 a 𝙮𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬 c𝙤𝙡𝙤u𝙧 w𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 w𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙅&𝙆 and forecast h𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮 s𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 in Pir Panjal and South Kashmir areas 𝙤𝙣 𝙅𝙖𝙣uary 30.

Here is latest and detailed forecast:

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧: Generally cloudy at most places.

28𝙩𝙝-29𝙩𝙝: Generally Cloudy. Light Snow/Rain at scattered places of Jmu&Kmr.

30𝙩𝙝: Widespread Moderate Snow/Rain( in Jmu) with Heavy Snowfall in Pir Panjal, South Kashmir, Doda-Kishtwar etc.(>75% 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚)

31𝙨𝙩: Light to Moderate Snow/Rain at Scattered places.



𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 ( 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙) :

1. May cause Snow Avalanche in Avalanche prone areas during the above period.

2. May affect Surface & Air transportation on 30th.

3. May affect power supply.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

1. People are advised NOT to venture out in Avalanche prone areas, unless in an emergency.

2. Intending passengers are advised to travel after confirmation of road status from concerned Traffic Police.