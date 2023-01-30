

Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (𝙄𝙈𝘿) has 𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙚ed an 𝙊𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙫𝙮 𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙅&𝙆.

Check out the detailed forecast here:

𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧:Widespread moderate to Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir, Hilly areas of Jmu, Moderate Rain with Thunderstorm at most places of Jmu.

●𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮, 30𝙩𝙝: Heavy Snowfall & Rain with thunderstorms in plains of Jammu very likely to continue for nxt 12 hrs. Expect gradual decrease in Precipitation from later tonight.

31𝙨𝙩: Cloudy with Light Snow/Rain at isolated to Scattered places.

1𝙨𝙩 𝙁𝙚𝙗: Partly Cloudy.

𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 ( 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙙) :

Heavy Snowfall may cause Snow Avalanche in Avalanche prone areas during the above period as higher reaches have accumulated snowfall >1 ft. May affect Surface & Air transportation on 30th(>75% chance).

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮: People are once again advised NOT to venture out in Avalanche prone areas, unless emergency during nxt 2 days as possibility of Avalanches has increased due to Hvy Snowfall.