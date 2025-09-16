Iltija Mufti Meets LG Sinha

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Tyesday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar over national highway closure and aftermath crisis.

She apprised him of the severe crisis faced by the,apple industry due to the closure of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway.

In a post on X, Iltija wrote, Called on Honble LG Manoj Sinha ji @manojsinha_ to apprise him of the severe crisis crippling J&Ks apple industry owing to the shutdown of the Srinagar – Jammu National highway.

He kindly assured to expedite smooth movement of trucks on the National Highway to avoid further losses, reads the post.