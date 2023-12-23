BARAMULLA: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals, Police in Baramulla have seized 04 vehicles and arrested their drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

A Police party of PS Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg, seized 04 vehicles (tippers) and arrested their drivers for their involvement in illegal transportation of minerals at Gonipora Kunzer Baramulla.

They have been identified as Gowhar Ahmad Malla son of Gh Mohd Malla resident of Pariswani, Khursheed Ahmad Sofi son of Mohd Subhan resident of Gonipora, Waseem Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Amin resident of Takia Batapora & Hilal Ahmad Kambay son of Gh Mohudin resident of Takia Batapora.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer and investigations has been initiated.

“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law,” a police statement said.