JAMMU, APRIL 13: Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing an unprecedented era of positive developments with the setting up of premier education institutes like IIT, IIM, AIIMS, Central and Cluster Universities among other avenues of education. The remarks were made by Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal while addressing students of Central University Jammu. He was chairing the valedictory function of a 3-day Mobile Film Making workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Mass Communication and New Media Department of Central University of Jammu. The participants have been trained by Ritesh Taksande from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said, ‘In the fast changing and fast developing world of today, it is pertinent to identify ideas and develop the wherewithal to implement them meticulously to fruition. Ideas have the potential to develop into billion-dollar companies these days.’

Explaining the scope of technology and its advantages, the Principal Secretary added that they have demolished barriers of time and space and provided ‘level playing field’ to youngsters and bright minds from all sections of society. He explained how the digital world has enabled people to collaborate across time and geographies and how distance and remoteness were no longer barriers to a bright idea. He advised the students to ‘think through chaos to identify world changing opportunities’.

The Principal Secretary also shed light on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020. He reiterated that all educational institutions across J&K would be implementing NEP in full from the current session. He also revealed that J&K would now follow a uniform academic calendar that would be in sync with the national academic calendar. This would immensely benefit the students and also enable students from J&K to compete for admission to the best colleges and universities across India without any loss of time.

He also revealed that in order to reduce the burden of multiple examinations, a committee of Vice Chancellors was examining the mechanism of centralized test and a synchronized admission process to various UG, PG and technical courses in J&K. He also highlighted the need for increasing employability and growth through skill based courses and said that the present workshop was one such example of the introduction of skills and technical courses. He also assured all support to the Central University Jammu for the implementation of the NEP 2020.

Veteran BBC Editor and documentary film maker, Vijay Rana also spoke on the event and shared his professional experiences with the students. He urged the students to move ahead with confidence and faith and nothing could prevent them from being successful.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Jain assured successful implementation of NEP-2020 in the university and assured that the Central University would enhance the emphasis on employability and skill based courses and continue organising ‘outcome based’ practical training sessions in the university in the future also.

Three films, namely Ek Fauji, Educated Fools and Mitra were adjudged the three best films and the teams were awarded cash prizes.

Those present at the event included Registrar, Dr Yashwant Singh, Dean School of Knowledge Management and Media Studies, Prof Devanand, Head of Department MCNM, Prof Baccha Babuamong staff, students and others.