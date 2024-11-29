IIM CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released on IIMCAT.AC.IN: Download Link Here

The much-awaited CAT 2024 response sheet and answer key has been released today, November 29, 2024, on the IIMCAT website. This release comes after the exam held on November 24, 2024, and offers candidates an opportunity to evaluate their performance. The answer key allows candidates to compare their responses with the correct answers and estimate their scores.

CAT 2024 Response Sheet: How to Download

Candidates can now download the CAT 2024 answer key and response sheets from the official IIMCAT website. The answer key serves as an important tool for self-assessment, giving candidates a chance to review their responses against the official solutions.

The download link for the CAT answer key can be accessed by logging into the candidate account on the official website, IIMCAT. Once logged in, candidates should navigate to the “Answer Key” section, where they can download the PDF.

Cat 2024: Steps to Download the CAT Answer Key

Visit the official CAT website at IIMCAT.

Login with your user ID and password.

Navigate to the “Answer Key” section.

Download the answer key in PDF format.

Save it to your device and compare your responses.

Objection Window: Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from December 5 to December 8, 2024.

Final Answer Key Release: After considering any objections, the final answer key is expected to be released in the second week of December 2024.

CAT Results: The final CAT results will be announced on December 27, 2024.

Importance of the CAT Answer Key

The CAT answer key provides question-wise details, including the options selected by candidates and the correct answers. By comparing their responses with the official key, candidates can:

Score Estimation: Each correct answer earns three marks, while each incorrect answer leads to a deduction of one mark.

Identify Areas for Improvement: The answer key helps candidates assess which sections they need to focus on for future exams.

Response Sheet: Objection Window and Final Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies in the official answer key can use the objection window to challenge any mistakes. If valid objections are raised, the authorities may release a corrected version of the final answer key.

What’s Next After the Response Sheet Release?

While the answer key gives an early indication of performance, the official results, which will be declared in December 2024, will include final scores and percentiles. These percentiles are crucial for the MBA admissions process, as top institutions like IIMs use them for shortlisting candidates.

Candidates should use the answer key to estimate their scores, but the final decision will be based on the official CAT results.

The release of the CAT 2024 answer key marks an important step in the post-exam process. By using this tool for self-assessment, candidates can get a clearer idea of their performance and plan their next steps. As always, staying updated with official announcements and deadlines is crucial for a smooth experience.