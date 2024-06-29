IIIM conducts Faculty Development Programme

SRINAGAR: A two-day workshop sponsored by SERB, DST under the “Scientific Social Responsibility” programme was organized by CSIR-IIIM at its Branch Srinagar from June 28, 2024 to June 29, 2024. The workshop was designed to impart technical training to the 25 faculty members from 13 different colleges of Kashmir and focused on the Application of Real-Time PCR and High Performance Liquid Chromatography.

In the inaugural session, Dr Phalisteen Sultan while welcoming the participating faculty members gave insights into the proceedings of this two-day workshop and expressed his gratitude to them for their active participation in the workshop. Dr. Syed Riyaz-Ul-Hassan, Coordinator of the workshop, in his introductory address highlighted the importance of the workshop for pursuing academic excellence in higher education and developing collaborative research programmes between the Academic Institutes and CSIR-IIIM. This was followed by a presentation on the overview of CSIR, India and CSIR-IIIM, by Dr. Qazi Parvaiz Hassan, who highlighted the transformative role of CSIR in Healthcare, Agriculture, and Drug discovery. He also enlightened the participants about the achievements and contributions of CSIR-IIIM in drug design and development, human resource development, and the promotion of various societal developmental initiatives through the cultivation and value addition of medicinal and aromatic plants.

During the technical session on the first day, Dr. Syed Riyaz-Ul-Hassan gave a detailed presentation on “Applications of Real-Time PCR in the Quantification of Gene Expression and Microbial Diagnostics”, followed by a practical demonstration and Hands-on training on RT-PCR. On the second day of the programme, Dr. Khurshid A. Bhat, presented a detailed overview of chromatographic techniques, chemical analysis of phyto-constituents, operation, basics and applications of HPLC, GLC and NMR, followed by a practical demonstration and hands-on training in chromatographic techniques. The participants also visited different divisions of the Institute and interacted with scientists and research scholars to obtain insights into the Institute’s current research activities and projects.

In the valedictory address, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM, emphasised on the importance of effective science communication and outreach for better translation of research and technological advances. He highlighted the pivotal role of CSIR-IIIM in implementing the broader domain of scientific and technological outreach initiatives for overall societal development. He also highlighted the importance of translational research in the present context of scientific discoveries and the need for novel innovations and their deployment for national development. Dr Ahmed commended the organizers for devising an impactful workshop that envisages to strengthen the scientific capacity of the College Faculty. The event was concluded with the award of participation certificates by the Director. A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain who expressed his gratitude to the Director, participants, scientists, research scholars and other functionaries, including administrative and technical staff for their efforts in the successful conduct of the workshop. He also thanked Dr Fayaz A Malik, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Parry, Dr Qazi Parvaiz Hassan, Dr Muzamil Ahmad, Dr Nasheeman Ashraf, Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat and other Scientists for presenting their research work to the participants during their visit to various divisions and laboratories of the Institute.