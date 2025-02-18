Srinagar, February 18: The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, today organised ‘Draw of Lots’ for selection of 100 active registered carpet weavers for distribution of free Modified Modern Steel Carpet Looms.

A large number of applicant weavers from various districts assembled in IICT premises at Bagh-e-Ali Mardan Khan, here, for participation in the Draw of Lots, after which 100 beneficiaries were selected by the Designated Committee in a fair and transparent manner.

Sharing details, Director IICT Zubair Ahmad, stated that these looms, which have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Textiles, GoI, at a cost of ₹43.70 lakh under its ‘Wool Processing Scheme’ for the current financial year, shall be distributed amongst the selected beneficiaries at a function to be notified separately.

Highlighting the salient features, Director IICT stated that the prototype of the modern carpet looms was developed after intense research of 02 years, followed by mandatory testing. “The new loom has inbuilt detachable seating arrangement with back support, with working width of 6 ft. suitable for carpet weavers, who generally have small workplaces,” he explained.

He further stated that the new loom can be shifted and installed at any other place, unlike the traditional wooden looms which were largely immoveable. “These looms can stand their own weight and carry a better aesthetic appeal,” he concluded.