IGP stresses foolproof security for IFFJK 2026

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar chaired a security review meeting for the forthcoming International Film Festival, focusing on strengthening security arrangements and ensuring comprehensive preparedness for the smooth and secure conduct of the event.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the police, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CID, traffic, security, fire and emergency services, tourism, information and other concerned departments and agencies.

At the outset, the IGP reviewed the overall security preparedness, deployment plans and arrangements being put in place for the festival. Detailed discussions were held on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response and inter-agency coordination.

Sujit Kumar stressed the need for adequate and strategically planned deployment at all identified venues, keeping in view the expected movement of visitors, participants, dignitaries and other stakeholders.

He directed officers to ensure thorough route clearance and appropriate deployment of Road Opening Parties along designated routes to facilitate secure and uninterrupted movement during the festival.

Officers were also directed to implement effective crowd management measures, regulate entry and exit points and ensure smooth movement of people around the venues.

The IGP emphasised the need for comprehensive traffic management plans, adequate deployment at vulnerable and congested points and measures to minimise inconvenience to the public.

He further stressed close coordination and real-time information sharing among all participating agencies to maintain a robust and responsive security grid throughout the event.

The officers were directed to maintain heightened alertness, strengthen surveillance and undertake all necessary preventive and security measures well in advance.

The meeting concluded with a detailed review of preparedness measures and directions to further strengthen security arrangements in coordination with all concerned agencies for a safe and secure film festival.