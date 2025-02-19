Srinagar, February 18: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, visited Anantnag today to assess the joint security preparedness and operational capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During his visit, IGP Birdi chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at DPO Anantnag, focusing on enhanced coordination, joint resource utilization, and operational efficiency.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Police and CRPF, who deliberated on joint deployment strategies, operational preparedness, and emerging security challenges. He commended the efforts of both forces in maintaining law and order and stressed the need for continued collaboration to strengthen the region’s security framework.

IGP Birdi also inspected the Special Operations Group (SOG), reviewing their operational readiness and capabilities. He expressed satisfaction with their high level of training and professionalism, acknowledging their critical role in counter-terror operations. Discussions also included the summer operation strategy, outlining key security tactics and contingency plans for the upcoming season.

Later, IGP Birdi visited the 90th Battalion CRPF camp, where a joint demonstration of operational tactics was conducted by SOG and CRPF personnel. The demonstration showcased advanced operational skills, coordination, and response strategies, reaffirming the commitment of both forces to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Birdi praised the dedication and professionalism of the personnel, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration and proactive measures to counter evolving security challenges.

The visit was attended by IG Ops CRPF Shri Mitesh Jain, Joint Director IB Shri Pankaj Thakur, DIG SKR Shri Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG CRPF Anantnag Shri Kulvir Singh Deswal, DIG CRPF Awantipora Shri Alok Awasthi, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Kulgam Shri Sahil Sarangal, SSP Pulwama Ms. P.D. Nitya, SSP Shopian Shri Anayat Ali Choudhary, SSP Awantipora Shri Sajad Ahmad, and commandants of CRPF, IRP, among other Senior officers.