IGP Kashmir visits Shopian, reviews crime & security scenario

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K. Birdi-IPS, visited District Shopian to review the functioning of the district’s law enforcement efforts and to assess the overall security situation of the district. The visit included a review of the district’s crime profile, law & order preparedness, performance of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the ongoing training programmes for police personnel.

During his visit, IGP Kashmir chaired a crime and security review meeting at the Conference Hall, DPO Shopian, which was attended by senior officers including DIG SKR Anantnag Javaid Iqbal Matoo-IPS, SSP Shopian Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary-JKPS, Addl. SP Shopian, DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR Shopian, SDPO Zainapora, DySP OPS Keller, DySP PC Imamsahib, Sr.PO DPO and all SHOs of the District. SSP Shopian provided a comprehensive presentation on the district’s policing operations.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, emphasized the need for timely operational responses to maintain peace and security in the region.

The crime review focused on recent trends, with the IGP Kashmir, stressing the importance of curbing anti-national activities. He directed officers to intensify surveillance and take stringent measures against the misuse of social media to incite violence. He also laid special emphasis on combating the drug menace, directing officers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against drug peddlers and to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the youth from substance abuse.