IGP Kashmir reviews security

Srinagar, September 23: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar-IPS today visited District Bandipora and reviewed the security situation, counter-terrorism grid, law & order preparedness, crime scenario and operational readiness of the district. IGP Kashmir was accompanied by DIG North Kashmir Range, Dr. Vinod Kumar-IPS.

The review meeting was held at Conference Hall, DPL Bandipora, wherein SSP Bandipora, Ajaz Ahmed Zargar-JKPS, briefed the IGP Kashmir on the overall security scenario, counter-terrorism measures, intelligence inputs, area domination, security of vulnerable locations, law & order preparedness and crime situation in the district. The meeting was attended by Addl. SP Bandipora and all DySPs of the district.

During the meeting, IGP Kashmir emphasized upon strengthening public-friendly policing, improving crime disposal and enhancing operational preparedness in accordance with field requirements. Sujit Kumar called upon all ranks to remain vigilant and ensure a prompt and effective response to emerging security and law & order challenges.

“IGP Kashmir appreciated the dedication and professionalism of the police personnel and exhorted them to continue performing their duties with commitment to ensure the safety and security of the public,” said a police statement issued here.