IGP Kashmir Reviews Security, Crime Situation in Anantnag



Anantnag: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Sujit Kumar, IPS, on Thursday visited Anantnag and chaired a security and crime review meeting at the District Police Office (DPO).

The meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo, IPS, SSP Anantnag Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, and other senior police officers.

During the meeting, the IGP reviewed the overall security situation and crime scenario in the district. He took a detailed assessment of security arrangements, crime prevention measures, investigation of cases and ongoing police operations.

Sujit Kumar stressed the need to further strengthen the security grid, maintain close coordination among field formations and ensure timely and effective action against criminal and anti-social elements.

He also emphasized enhanced preventive measures and heightened vigilance to ensure peace and security in the district.

The senior officers briefed the IGP on the prevailing security and crime situation and the measures being taken to further strengthen policing and public safety.