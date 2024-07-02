IGP Kashmir inspects police stations in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 1: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K Birdi visited police station Kothibagh & other police stations of the district Srinagar & took a comprehensive review of the working of the stations about the implementation of new criminal laws (BNS) and the Evidence Act.

During his visit, IGP V.K Birdi interacted with the officers and staff of these stations and emphasized maintaining high standards in law enforcement to uphold public safety and security.

The status of integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and other digital applications was also examined by V.K. Bridi during the inspection. He expressed satisfaction with the dedication and commitment displayed by the police personnel towards their duties. He reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all the citizens.

Worth to mention here that, FIR No. 143/2024, was registered under Section 125(a) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 at Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag being the first FIR registered in Kashmir Zone