IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Review Meeting



SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Shri V.K. Birdi-IPS, chaired a security review meeting at the Conference Hall of Police Control Room, Kashmir. The meeting was attended by senior officers from J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, and Intelligence agencies, including IGs, DIsG, and district SSsP of Kashmir Zone.

During the meeting, IGP Kashmir reviewed the prevailing security scenario and emphasized proactive measures to strengthen the security grid. He directed officers to intensify patrolling, enhance night checking at vulnerable points, and ensure real-time intelligence sharing for coordinated operations to prevent any potential threats.

Stressing the importance of sustained vigilance and area domination, IGP Kashmir urged officers to maintain robust inter-agency coordination and chalk out effective strategies to tackle emerging security challenges.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to enhance vigilance, strengthen coordination, and ensure effective implementation of security measures to maintain peace and public order across the Valley.