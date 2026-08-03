IGP Kashmir Chairs High-Level Security Meet Ahead Of Upcoming Events

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi, IPS, chaired a comprehensive security review meeting at the PCR Kashmir Conference Hall on Monday to take stock of the prevailing security situation and preparedness for forthcoming events in the Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officers including IG BSF Ftr HQ, IG CRPF KOS, IG CRPF Srinagar, Addl Commissioner SB Srinagar, DIGs of SSB, CID, Traffic, IRP/Armed, ITBP, RPF, CRPF South/North, range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, all district SSPs of Kashmir, SSPs of Railways, Traffic Rural, CID SB, APCR, CID CI, Security Kashmir, Asst Director SIB, SP Cargo, GSO (I) 15 Corps and other senior officials.

Officers briefed the IGP on the current security scenario in their respective areas. The meeting included a detailed assessment of recent developments, emerging threats and counter-measures already in place.

Stressing the need for constant readiness, Shri Birdi directed officers to review and upgrade existing security arrangements and frame effective anti-militancy strategies. He underlined the importance of close coordination among all forces to keep the security grid proactive and responsive.

The IGP also reviewed security arrangements for National Highways, railway tracks and stations. He asked for stronger deployment at vulnerable points, including dynamic nakas and increased night foot patrolling, especially along inter-district borders.

Placing special focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure and vulnerable populations, he instructed for intensified area domination, preventive measures and heightened surveillance in sensitive zones to foil any attempt to disturb peace or target civilians.

District heads were told to keep strict watch on anti-national and anti-social elements, scale up intelligence-driven operations, and monitor social media to curb the spread of misinformation, rumours and content that could impact communal harmony and public order.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to maintain heightened vigil, better inter-agency coordination and effective execution of security plans to ensure peace and stability across Kashmir.