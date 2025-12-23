IGP Kashmir Calls for Proactive Crime Control, Strict Action Against Drug Traffickers

Baramulla: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi (IPS) today reviewed the prevailing crime scenario and assessed crime control measures being undertaken by district police in the year 2025.

Police Stations presented figures of crime trends, detection rates, preventive policing initiatives, and measures taken to strengthen investigation and prosecution.

Reviewing the crime scenario, the IGP Kashmir emphasized intelligence-led and proactive policing for effective crime control. He directed officers to maintain close supervision over crime-prone areas, habitual offenders, and ensure timely registration and professional investigation of cases, it reads.

The IGP Kashmir also laid special emphasis on curbing the drug menace, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, and directed officers to intensify enforcement as well as preventive and awareness measures, it reads.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of Jammu & Kashmir Police towards strengthening crime control mechanisms and ensuring safety and confidence among the public, reads the statement.

the meeting was attended by DIG NKR, SSP Baramulla, SSP Sopore, SSP Handwara, Addl. SP Baramulla, SP Ops Baramulla, ASP HQ Baramulla, CPO DPHQ and all SDPOs, SHOs and IC PPs of district Baramulla.