Srinagar, June 27: Senior IPS officer, Mr Nitish Kumar, presently posted as Inspector General of Police, CID J&K, on Tuesday interacted with students of the University of Kashmir.

The special session, organized by the varsity’s Directorate of IT & SS and Department of Computer Sciences, was chaired by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan.

In his special remarks, Mr Kumar said the J&K Police’s CID wing is embarking on an ambitious internship programme which offers to give a wide exposure to the internees in various IT-related domains in the J&K police department.

“This hands-on internship programme will help in honing the skills of the internees while enabling the Police Department to gain from these young minds. It is a two-way module which aims to encourage the students to learn about the newer challenges in emerging IT areas like cyber security, social media etc.,” Mr Kumar said.

He said a select group of students will be taken for the paid internship programme for a period of three months on the basis of an application format which includes all the essential eligibility and other prerequisites.

Urging IT students to gear up for the new challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence and its offshoot applications like ChatGPT, Mr Kumar advised the students to “run in the right direction to catch this fast-moving AI bus.”

“You need to understand what the market wants today so that you align your career pathways accordingly and evolve in this field which is full of challenges,” he said, adding that “this is the age of start-ups and unicorns and the students must create their own start-ups to become the owners of unicorns of tomorrow.”

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer Khan said the internship programme is a great opportunity for young students to gain practical experience in the field. She assured complete support of the University for such pro-student initiatives which help the institution to link itself with the government offices like the J&K Police Department.

Registrar KU, Dr Nisar A Mir, highlighted the University’s efforts to engage with various departments to secure internships for its students. He thanked the CID for proposing the internship programme.

Director IT and SS, Dr Maroof Qadri, earlier briefed the audience about the genesis of the internship programme and highlighted various achievements, programmes and new initiatives of the Directorate of IT and SS.

Mr Dawood Ayoub, SSP CID Headquarters gave the opening remarks about the first-of-its-kind internship programme.

Dr Javaid Iqbal, HoD Computer Science, was also present.

Later, a question-answer session was held wherein the students interacted with Mr Nitish Kumar about academia-industry linkages as well as the proposed internship initiative.

Several officials from KU and CID, including Zahid Nazir, Senior Prosecuting Officer, attended the programme.