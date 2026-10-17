IGP calls for tech-driven policing 

Srinagar, October 17: Sujit Kumar Singh, IGP Kashmir Zone, chaired a conference on SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing, attended by Range DIGs, District SSsP, Additional SsP, Zonal SsP, DySsP and SHOs from across Kashmir Zone.

In line with the directions and vision of the Director General of Police, J&K, the IGP Kashmir directed all Police Stations across Kashmir Zone to adopt SMART Policing and Digital Beat Policing as an integral part of their day-to-day functioning. The initiative aims to transform Police Stations into modern, efficient, accountable and citizen-friendly institutions, ensuring better and faster delivery of services to the public.

During the conference, the IGP Kashmir emphasised the five fundamental principles of SMART Policing: a. S: Strict and Sensitive; b. M: Modern and Mobile; c. A: Alert and Accountable; d. R: Reliable and Responsive; e. T: Techno-savvy and Trained.

He stressed that the SMART Policing concept should not remain confined to policy documents but must be reflected in the conduct, working culture and public service delivery of every Police Station.

Special Focus on Digital Beat Policing: The IGP Kashmir directed all SHOs to institutionalize Digital Beat Policing in their jurisdictions. Beat Officers shall undertake regular field visits, maintain meaningful interaction with local residents and ensure that policing services reach the last person in the last mile of every beat.

Digital Beat Policing should facilitate: Public Outreach: Regular interaction with citizens to address their grievances.. Digital Beat Records: Regular updating of beat-level information on digital platforms. Quick Public Service Delivery: Prompt, transparent and accessible police services through technology. Accountability: Clear responsibilities for Beat Officers, with monitoring by SHOs and supervisory officers.. Community Participation: Strengthening public confidence through continuous engagement. Future-Ready Policing: Equipping Police Stations with modern tools, digital capabilities and professional skills.

The IGP Kashmir observed that the Police Station is the key point of contact between police and public, and must be accessible, responsive and tech-empowered. Supervisory officers were directed to personally monitor implementation and ensure visible results on the ground.

“Our objective is to make every Police Station in Kashmir Zone SMART and citizen-centric, where technology strengthens accountability and police services reach every citizen with dignity,” the IGP Kashmir said.

All District Police Heads were directed to ensure effective implementation across Kashmir Zone, with emphasis on tech-driven service delivery, beat-level engagement and accountability.

Kashmir Zone Police remains committed to a modern, responsive and future-ready policing system.