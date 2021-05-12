IGP advises doctors, paramedics to call on helpline numbers in case they are stopped ‘unnecessarily’

Srinagar: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday advised the doctors and paramedics to inform them on given helpline numbers in case they have been stopped unnecessarily while on way to their duties.

IGP Kashmir said that doctors and paramedical staff should inform them on the given helpline numbers if they have been stopped unnecessarily along with their location on way to their place of duties.

The helpline numbers including WhatsApp numbers are 0194-2506561, 0194-2506541 and WhatsApp No. 8899845182.

The IGP also requested the health care workers to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and not to visit unnecessarily beyond their place of duty and stay—(KNO)