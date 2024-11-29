IGNOU to conduct exam for 28,000 students

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 29: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct its Term-End Examinations (TEE) for December session from 2nd December 2024 to 09th January 2025. The exams will be held across 35 examination centres in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region, in which over 28,000 students are expected to appear.

Keeping in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the regions, IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar has set up additional examination centres in Uri, Sogam, Qazigund, Dooru, Thindim Kreeri, Langate and Handwara, with one exam centre being established in Central Jail Srinagar for Jail inmates.

Hall tickets for the eligible candidates have been issued and are available on the IGNOU website: https://hall_ticket.ignou.ac.in/hall1224/ignouhallticketDEC2024.aspx.

The students have been asked to carry the Hall Ticket and valid Identity Card issued by the University to appear in the Examination. According to IGNOU, mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets are not permitted inside the examination halls.

The examinees can contact IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar at 0194-3102403 from 09:30 AM to 5:30 PM or via email at examinationrcsrinagar@ignou.ac.in for any queries.

Regional Director Dr. A.H. Rizvi has expressed gratitude to the local administration for security arrangements at the examination centres and the postal department for extending their support beyond working hours. All measures are in place for the fair and smooth conduct of the exams across the region, he added.