IGNOU starts admission process for July session

SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University starts the admission process for its various academic programs for July 2024 admission cycle. The process started from 15th May onwards in which several new academic programs have been launched from July 2024 admission cycle including M. Sc. Chemistry, M. Sc. Zoology, M.Sc. Geography, MA in Journalism and Electronic Media (MAJEM), MA in Journalism and Digital Media (MAJDM), MSC in Information Security (MSCIS), Masters in Urdu (MAUD), PG Diploma in Environmental Management and Law (PGDEML), Post Graduate Diploma in Agribusiness (PGDAB), and various Under-Graduate Honours programs in several academic disciplines.

The University has also launched a four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in alignment with NEP 2020. The university has also got approval from UGC and AICTE for four new MBA programmes; MBA Human Resource Management (MBAHRM), MBA Marketing Management (MBAMM), MBA Finance Management and MBA Operational Management (MBAOM). Besides, the university has already been running MBA in Banking and Finance, MBA (General) in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and MBA (General) in online mode. There is no need to appear in any entrance test to take admission in any of these seven different MBA programmes. Revised programme of Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) has also been launched with the approval from UGC & AICTE and will be now of two years duration. The eligibility for the programme has also been relaxed in terms of having Mathematics as one of the subject at UG level and there is also no need to appear in any entrance test to take admission in this programme.

Regional Director IGNOU Srinagar Dr Shahnawaz Dar informed that the information regarding the newly launched and other programs offered by the university is available on the official website of IGNOU in a common prospectus, which is also available on the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar website (www.rcsrinagar.ignou.ac.in). Desirous students can use the Samarth portal of IGNOU (https://ignouadmission.samartha.edu.in/) to take admission in any of the programmes offered by the university for the July 2024 admission cycle. The last date of Fresh Admissions for the July 2024 Session is 30th June 2024. Re-registration for July 2024 admission session is also going on and the last date is 30th June 2024.