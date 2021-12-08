Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU July Admission 2021 till December 12, 2021. The registration date for Bachelor and Master degree programs have been extended except semester based programmes. Candidates can apply for the UG, PG courses through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. https://3948ee84cb4694fcf99e0addffd14142.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Candidates who want to apply online for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.