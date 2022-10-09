Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The registration date for Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme Online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based Programme has been extended till October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who want to apply for the courses mentioned above can apply online through the official site of IGNOU by following these simple steps given below.

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to Apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU July 2022 Session link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application fees and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment of fees can be done online through credit card/ debit card and net banking. Admission for Certificate and semester-based Programmes is closed for July 2022 admission cycle. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU.