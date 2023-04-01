Srinagar: The 36th Convocation function of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be held on April 3.

The main function will be held at IGNOU New Delhi. The function will simultaneously be held at some selected regional centers across the country.

The convocation function will also be organized in Srinagar by the IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar for the Learners of the Kashmir and Ladakh regions. All the Learners who have completed their program in the Term End Examination December 2021 and June 2022 and have registered for receiving the degrees personally will receive their degrees during the event at Srinagar.

The venue selected for the convocation function is Gandhi Bhawan, the University of Kashmir Hazratbal Srinagar. The Learners who have registered for the Convocation are informed to bring IGNOU Identity Cards with them and reach the venue by 9.30 a.m. for registration and receive the scarf for attending the convocation.

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof. Nilofer Khan will deliver the Regional Convocation address and Vijay Kumar Bidhuri (IAS) – Divisional Commissioner Kashmir will preside over the function. Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar will present the Convocation Report of the Regional Centre Srinagar.

The convocation function of the Regional Centre Srinagar will also be live-streamed on its Facebook page “IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar”. The video of the convocation function will, later on, be available on the YouTube channel of Regional Centre Srinagar on the link “RC Srinagar”.

The main venue for the convocation is IGNOU HQs in New Delhi where President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the Guest of Honour. The program will be telecast live on GyanDarshan, Swayam Prabha, Doordarshan, and webcast through the IGNOU website and social media platforms of the University, informed Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar.