IGI Conference on Geomorphology & Climate Challenges begins

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 02: The Department of Geography and Disaster Management, University of Kashmir (KU), today inaugurated the three-day 37th Annual National Conference of the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI) at the Main Campus.

Themed “Geomorphology, Environmental Change, Weather Extremes and Disaster Management”, the conference brings together leading scientists, geomorphologists, and research scholars from across the country.

Delegates from the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists (IGI) and the International Association of Geomorphologists (IAG) will deliberate on pressing challenges in geomorphology and their impact on environmental change and disaster management, particularly in the Himalayan and South Asian regions.

In her inaugural address,Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, said “This conference comes at a very critical juncture when climate change and extreme weather events are posing new challenges to fragile mountain ecosystems. The discussions here will help generate knowledge and strategies for sustainable environmental governance and disaster resilience in our region.”

Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat, Dean Research KU, underscored the importance of geomorphological research in shaping policy frameworks for sustainable development. He said such studies play a pivotal role in strengthening resilience-building strategies in disaster-prone regions like the Himalayas. Prof. A. R. Siddiqui, Secretary General, IGI, appreciated KU for hosting the conference and providing a vibrant academic platform.