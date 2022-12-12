Srinagar, Dec 12: The J&K Teachers Association on Monday elected Syed Iftikhar Geelani as Vice Chairman of J&K Teachers’ Association (JKTA).

The meeting in this regard was convened by Chairman JKTA Shah Fayaz at a local restaurant at Srinagar. The meeting was attended by all executive members and district president of JKTA.

In the meeting, Amit Koul was also elected as Convener JKTA.

During the meeting, the members and the district presidents put forth their suggestions regarding future strategies of JKTA for the brighter future and other activities for the future of students.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman JKTA Shah Fayaz laid emphasis on all executives to work with zeal and zest to strengthen the JKTA from grass root to Apex level.

“This association is represented by teachers so we all should be decent as we all are aware about the fact that discipline is the key to success,” he said.

He said that JKTA will monitor the progress of every portfolio assigned to individuals and changes will be made on the basis of the performance.

General Secretary JKTA Hatim Qayoom while speaking at the meeting suggested that better coordination among the executive members will prove fruitful for the association.

Later, the JKTA led by Shah Fayaz met Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tassaduq Hussain Mir at his office and raised several issues of teachers. The DSEK on spot released orders in favour of enhanced teachers.