Srinagar: Contemporary twist to the age-old practice of providing Iftaari to travellers, the netizens of Kashmir are utilizing Twitterspace to promote charity and encourage the trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pandemic has surely re-emphasized the need of giving back to the community in the best possible way we can. Come Ramadan and you have more chances to add to the scale of good deeds for greater rewards.

Doing their bit, the users on Kashmiri Twitter have come up with an initiative called “#IftarOnHighway” under which around 100 food packets are distributed to travellers and commuters every day.

Twitterati Junaid Mir wrote, “Ahamdulillah. We have kickstarted our #IftarOnHighway drive where we distributed 100 Iftar packets, we want to continue this whole #Ramadan, each packet costs Rs.40-which includes dates, bananas, juice & water. If you want to sponsor any number of packets, do DM for details.”

He said the initiative is based upon the Hadith where the Prophet (Sallallahu alaihe wassalam) mentioned, “Whoever feeds a person breaking his fast will earn the same reward as him, without anything being lessened from the reward of the fasting person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we distribute the Iftar packets irrespective of “financial conditions”. Baarakallaahu feek,” he tweeted.

However, Ramadan initiatives on social media are not restricted to food only. Take the example of a valley-based online book store—Lalchowk. It aims to quench the thirst for knowledge among Twitter and Instagram users through the Daily Ramadan Giveaway initiative.

Under this initiative, they post a query about the teachings and companions of the Prophet (S.A.W) every day. Those with a correct answer have a chance of winning a high-quality Quran.

“The winner for our Daily Ramadan Giveaway is (Instagram: k_rozain!!! Heading towards our Day #3, Answer correctly and tag your friends to stand a chance to win a Quran,” the official handle of Lalchowk wrote in its latest tweet.