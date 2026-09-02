IFFJK: CM stresses seamless coordination

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 1: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today met several officers, deputations and other individuals at the Civil Secretariat here.

A group of newly inducted IAS officers, including Babila Rakhwal, Shabnam Shah Kamili, Rachna Sharma, Leena Padha, Rajinder Singh Tara, Munir ul Islam, Sajjad Hussain Gani, Anoo Malhotra, Nitu Gupta, Prediman Krishan Bhat, Bhawani Rakhwal and Anuradha Gupta made a courtesy call and met the Chief Minister. The officers were recently inducted into the Indian Administrative Service.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officers on their induction into the country’s premier civil service and wished them a successful tenure. He expressed hope that they would continue to serve the people with the same dedication and enthusiasm.

Commissioner Secretary, Information and Planning Department, R. Alice Vaz, separately met the Chief Minister and apprised him of the preparations for the First International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.

The Chief Minister took note of the preparations and stressed the need for ensuring seamless arrangements and effective coordination among all concerned departments and agencies for the successful conduct of the international film festival.

Managing Director, Ernst & Young (E&Y), Amit Khandelwal, and Regional Head, E&Y, Navreet Singh, also called on the Chief Minister. The delegation briefed him on the work being undertaken by the firm in Jammu & Kashmir.