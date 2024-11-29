IFFI 2024: 110 artists from across India showcase cultural heritage; Kashmiri Rouf steals the show

Panaji, Nov 29: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity through its artists under the Song & Drama division, at the venues of the 55th International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Goa.

The program is being conducted as part of IFFiesta on the sidelines of IFFI 2024.

Through a series of captivating cultural programs, folk and classical dance forms from various regions of India are being performed at different venues of IFFI 2024, celebrating the country’s vibrant traditions and artistic heritage.

Each dance form tells a unique story and embodies the local customs, rituals, and spirituality of its region, making it a spectacular visual and artistic experience for the film buffs at IFFI.

Over 110 talented artists from across the nation are participating in the event, representing a wide array of regional dance styles.

The performances are being organized by various CBC regional offices, including those from Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi.

The following performances are being featured:

Sattriya, Bhortaal, Deodhani, and Bihu Dance from Assam – Presented by CBC Guwahati

Gussadi Dance from Telangana – Presented by CBC Hyderabad

Odissi from Odisha – Presented by CBC Bhubaneswar

Rouf from Kashmir – Presented by CBC Jammu Region

Karakattam from Tamil Nadu – Presented by CBC Chennai

Mohiniyattam from Kerala – Presented by CBC Kerala

Sirmour Nati, Dagyali, and Deep Dance from Himachal Pradesh – Presented by CBC Himachal Pradesh

Jogathi and Deepam Dance from Karnataka – Presented by CBC Bengaluru

Lavni Dance and Mujra from Maharashtra – Presented by CBC Pune

Cheri and Kalbeliya Dances from Rajasthan and Jhijhiya Dance from Bihar – Presented by CBC Delhi

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 launched IFFIESTA, a spectacular entertainment extravaganza, from 21st November to 28th November at the picturesque Kala Academy in Panjim, Goa. Designed to celebrate the magic of films, music, art, and food, the festival brought communities together through a captivating fusion of culture and entertainment.

Entertainment Arena in and around Kala Academy is focused on youth. A Carnival Parade around the ‘Journey of Indian Cinema’ was also organized as part of the IFFiesta on 22nd November.