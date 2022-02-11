Mumbai :The ongoing unrest in Karnataka on whether students should be permitted to wear the hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s attention.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can’t.

Sonam’s post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab.

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public law and order”.

A day ago, lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, condemned the alleged attacks on women for wearing hijab.”I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT