‘If gardens have been opened, why disallow religious gatherings’: Kashmir clerics ask Govt

‘People should stay home, wear masks and maintain physical distance’

Srinagar: Muslim clergy on Friday lambasted the government for disallowing congregations in mosques and other religious places at a time when gardens and parks have been thrown open for public.

“Ironically, congregations in mosques and religious places are disallowed by the authorities citing COVID, but they have opened up gardens, parks, and tourist spots for people. What is unfortunate is that people are visiting these places oblivious of the dangers to their family and the society at large,” said Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religions and socio-religious organizations.

Seemingly alarmed by the spike in COVID 19 cases, MMU said the mounting death toll is an indication towards community spread.

“With the limited health infrastructure available in the valley both in public and private sector this rise can lead to disastrous results if the spread is not checked now. Our doctors and medical staff are working tirelessly to deal with the rising numbers. With WHO indicating the possibility of the virus being airborne the situation can turn very ugly if people do not strictly follow all advised precautions and measures advised by the concerned,” MMU said.

MMU said it is very unfortunate that people are not covering their mouth and nose when coming out of their home. “They are very lax about maintaining physical distance in public places. Instead many people are seen unnecessarily coming out of their homes and roaming on roads and sitting on roadside shops”, it said.

MMU urged the people to understand the gravity of the situation and leave their homes only when it is unavoidable. “Observe all precautions of wearing masks and physical distancing. This is the only way we can contain the spread,” the clergy said.

MMU also appealed to people to keep marriages a brief affair given the pandemic. It urged people to continuously seek Allah’s refuge from the pandemic and pray to the almighty for the safety of their families and mankind at large.

Heading by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the constitution of MMU include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir,Muslim Waqf Board, Darul uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait foundation, Parvaani wilayat and other social, religious and educational organizations.