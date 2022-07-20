IET India has announced the sixth edition of the scholarship for undergraduate engineering students to reward their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence.

The students who are in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of their engineering program will compete for scholarship prizes worth Rs 10,00,000.

The IET is one of the world’s largest professional societies for engineers that work closely with industry, academia, and government to engineer a better world. Eminent engineers like Shri Ratan Tata (Former Chairman, Tata Sons), N R Narayana Murthy (Chairman Emeritus, Infosys), and T V Ramachandran (President, Broadband India Forum and Ex-Resident Director, Vodafone) are Honorary Fellows of the IET.

Eligibility

Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) approved by AICTE/UGC.

The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join the B.Tech program in the 2nd year.

Applicants must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt.

Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or equivalent CGPA of at least 6.5 on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.

There is no age limit for the applicants.

Note: Application is open for all IET members and non-members and for all branches of engineering as recognized by the AICTE/UGC.

Benefits of IET India Scholarship Awards 2022:

The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as mentioned below –

For the Regional Round of Selection

There will be at least 4 regional rounds and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Regional round winner – Rs 1,20,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Regional round runner-up – Rs 60,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

For National Finals

The winners of the regional round will compete for national finals and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Winner – Rs 3,00,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

1st runner-up – Rs 1,70,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

2nd runner-up – Rs 1,50,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Note: If a student wins the scholarship both at the Regional and National levels, he/she will be awarded a Certificate for both levels and the prize money for the national level only.

Documents needed for IET India Scholarship Awards 2022

No documents are required to be attached at the time of application.

How to apply for IET India Scholarship Awards 2022?

Click on the link

https://scholarships.theietevents.com/

As you click on the link you will be directed to IET India Scholarship Award 2022.