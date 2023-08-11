Muzaffarnagar: Some unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly vandalizing an idgah in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident that happened in Mathura village under the Charthawal police station area came to light after some people noticed that the dome of the idgah was damaged and informed the police, they said.

SP City Satyanarain Prajapat said after reaching the spot the police found that the dome was damaged and registered a case against unidentified people and started an investigation.

The police team is also trying to repair the damaged dome, he said.