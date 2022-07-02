IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship for MBA students: Here is how you can apply for Rs 1 lakh grant

IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a scholarship program for MBA students enrolled in the academic session 2022-24.

The students selected for this scholarship program will be awarded Rs 1 lakh per year to cover the tuition fees of their MBA program.

Eligibility for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

• IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship applicants must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

• The applicants must be Indian Nationals residing in India only.

• Applicable for students enrolled in the first year of the 2-year MBA program of starting a batch of the current financial year.

• Applicants should be enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list attached in the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section below.

• The gross annual family income of the applicants from all sources should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakhs per annum.

• Candidates should be 35 years of age or younger at the date of application.

Benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

• The selected MBA students will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs 2,00,000 (Rs 1 lakh/year) over their 2 years MBA program.

Documents needed for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:

Below is the list of documents that need to be uploaded before the final submission of the application form:

Personal Information documents:

• Applicant’s photograph

• Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License)

Admission-related documents:

• Admission Proof (With the name of institution, admission year, and batch)

• Copy of Fee Receipt

Academic record documents:

• Copy of Graduation mark sheet/passing certificate

Income Proof:

• Copy of Salary Slip (Parents)

• Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A)

• Income Certificate issued by a relevant government authority (Tehsildar or Magistrate)

Other Documents (If applicable):

• Disability certificate

• Loan sanction letter

• Death certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family

• Document any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA

How can you apply for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship?

• Visit the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship application form page.

• Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

• Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.

• Upload the required documents.

• If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.