IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship for MBA students: Here is how you can apply for Rs 1 lakh grant
IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a scholarship program for MBA students enrolled in the academic session 2022-24.
The students selected for this scholarship program will be awarded Rs 1 lakh per year to cover the tuition fees of their MBA program.
Eligibility for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:
• IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship applicants must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:
• The applicants must be Indian Nationals residing in India only.
• Applicable for students enrolled in the first year of the 2-year MBA program of starting a batch of the current financial year.
• Applicants should be enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list attached in the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section below.
• The gross annual family income of the applicants from all sources should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakhs per annum.
• Candidates should be 35 years of age or younger at the date of application.
Benefits of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:
• The selected MBA students will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs 2,00,000 (Rs 1 lakh/year) over their 2 years MBA program.
Documents needed for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship:
Below is the list of documents that need to be uploaded before the final submission of the application form:
Personal Information documents:
• Applicant’s photograph
• Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License)
Admission-related documents:
• Admission Proof (With the name of institution, admission year, and batch)
• Copy of Fee Receipt
Academic record documents:
• Copy of Graduation mark sheet/passing certificate
Income Proof:
• Copy of Salary Slip (Parents)
• Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A)
• Income Certificate issued by a relevant government authority (Tehsildar or Magistrate)
Other Documents (If applicable):
• Disability certificate
• Loan sanction letter
• Death certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family
• Document any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA
How can you apply for IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship?
• Visit the official website of IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship application form page.
• Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.
• Fill in the required details in the online scholarship application form.
• Upload the required documents.
• If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.
Discussion about this post