IDFC FIRST Bank has announced a Scholarship program for students enrolled in the first year of a two-year full-time MBA course in the academic session 2022-24.

The students selected for this scholarship program are awarded Rs 1 lakh per year to cover the tuition fees of their MBA program.

IDFC FIRST Bank was founded by the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital FIRST in December 2018. The Bank provides a range of financial solutions to individuals, small businesses, and corporates. IDFC FIRST Bank has a nationwide presence and operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and other banking segments. The scholarship program forms part of its CSR initiative for 2022-23. To date, more than 900 MBA students have been awarded this scholarship from 150+ colleges across India.

Eligibility:

IDFC FIRST Bank Scholarship applicants must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

The applicants must be Indian Nationals residing in India only.

Applicable for students enrolled in the first year of the 2-year MBA program of starting a batch of the current financial year.

Applicants should be enrolled in any of the MBA colleges mentioned in the list attached in the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section below.

The gross annual family income of the applicants from all sources should be less than or equal to INR 6 lakhs per annum.

Candidates should be 35 years of age or younger at the date of application.

Benefits:

The selected MBA students will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs 2,00,000 (Rs 1 lakh/year) over their 2 years MBA program.

Documents needed:

Below is the list of documents that need to be uploaded before the final submission of the application form:

Personal Information documents:

Applicant’s photograph

Identity Proof (Aadhar Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License)

Admission-related documents:

Admission Proof (With the name of institution, admission year, and batch)

Copy of Fee Receipt

Academic record documents:

Copy of Graduation marks sheet/passing certificate

Income Proof (anyone):

Copy of Salary Slip (Parents)

Copy of Income Tax Returns (Form 16A)

Income Certificate issued by a relevant government authority (Tehsildar or Magistrate)

Other Documents (If applicable):

Disability certificate

Loan sanction letter

Death certificate, if there is a death of the sole earning member of the immediate family

Document of any other scholarships received for pursuing MBA

How can you apply?