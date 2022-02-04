Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqi has proved that he is class apart when it comes to giving stellar performances.

This time he has taken it a notch further. In the latest BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming film, Tiku Weds Sheru, he is unrecognizable.

Dressed in drag, the actor was seen sporting a shimmery golden gown, with a tiara and long locks. Bollywood’s controversial star and producer Kangana Ranaut shared the picture on her Instagram stories and called Siddiqui’s new avatar “hot.”

According to the Indian Express, a source shared that the picture is from a music video shoot of the Sacred Games star’s upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Sharing details about the music video, the source revealed that, “The female lead Avneet Kaur’s character is shown to be kidnapped by some goons. Siddiqui’s character dons this unlikely look as he sets out to give the goons a slip and save her. It took the make-up and styling team four hours to get Nawaz ready.” They also reported that famed choreographer Bosco Martis is choreographing the song.

The romantic comedy will see Siddiqui share screen with debut actor Avneet Kaur. It will also mark Manikarnika Films, Ranaut’s production house’s maiden production following its launch in 2020.