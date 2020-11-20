‘Ideal student, exemplary journalist’: MERC recalls moments with Mudasir, mourns his demise

Srinagar: Media Education Research Centre (MERC), University of Kashmir, Friday mourned the demise of its alumnus Mudasir Ali, a graduate of 2006 batch, who passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home at Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam district during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“Mudasir was a sober, soft-spoken and brilliant student of MERC who earned accolades for his adherence to professional ethics and devotion towards work. He carved a niche for himself in the field of journalism by the dint of his hard work and honesty,” read a statement from MERC.

In a virtual condolence meeting held on Friday, the faculty members expressed deep sorrow on the sudden demise of their former student.

Recalling his moments with Mudasir, senior faculty MERC, Nasir Mirza said: “Mudasir was ideal as a student and exemplary as a professional journalist “.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aaliya Ahmad ,HoD, MERC said: “His sudden departure is a big and an irreparable loss.”

The participants prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Dr Syeda Afshana , Associate Professor, coordinated the virtual condolence meeting.