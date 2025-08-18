ICRISAT Hyd joins hands with SKUAST-K to foster innovative research

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 18: In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural research and innovation in the Kashmir Valley, a high-level delegation from the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad visited the Dryland Agriculture Research Station (DARS), Rangreth, of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

The team was led by Dr. Stephen Blade, Deputy Director General, (Research and Innovation) at ICRISAT, accompanied by Dr. Manzoor Hussain Dar, Global Head (Seed systems), and Dr Damaris A. Odeny (Cluster Leader) for Genomics and Trait Discovery ICRISAT.

The visit marks a new chapter of collaboration between SKUAST-Kashmir and ICRISAT, Hyderabad in advancing sustainable agricultural practices, crop improvement, and climate-resilient technologies for the Himalayan region.

The experts held discussion on the establishment of the “Himalayan Centre for Climate-Resilient Agriculture (HIMRCA)” at DARS, SKUAST-Kashmir, Rangreth which can foster a hub for advanced research, innovation, and capacity building. The ICRISAT team expressed keen interest in partnering on this proposed centre, especially in areas of climate-smart agriculture, seed systems, and integrated farming approaches.

The visit is expected to pave the way for a long-term collaborative framework between ICRISAT, Hyderabad and SKUAST-K, with a focus on enhancing research, innovation, and outreach for the benefit of farmers in the Himalayan region.