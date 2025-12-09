I&C Dept congratulates 2 master craftsmen conferred Prestigious National Awards





SRINAGAR: The Industries & Commerce Department extended heartiest congratulations to two outstanding craftsmen from Jammu and Kashmir, who were today honoured with the prestigious National Awards by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu at a grand ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Textiles at New Delhi.

The Department also extended felicitations to two other craftsmen who were honoured with Certificates of Excellence for their contribution in their respective crafts during the function today.

In a press release issued here today, a spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, stated that this honour is a fitting tribute to the extraordinary skill, lifelong dedication and invaluable contribution of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, renowned carpet weaver from Rainawari, Khawaja Nazir Ali, famous for Sozni embroidery from Alamgiri Bazaar, Srinagar, who were conferred with National Awards and Mashkoora Hameed from Budgam (Sozni embroidery) and Mir Arshad Hussain from Srinagar (papier mache), who were honoured with Certificate of Excellence, towards preserving and promoting the rich craft heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. “The department is filled with immense pride and joy as 02 master craftsmen have been conferred with one of the highest national recognition and two more honoured with Certificate of Excellence, in the field of handicrafts and handlooms by the President of India,” he said.

The Spokesman further stated said their exquisite craftsmanship has not only kept our centuries-old traditions alive but has also earned global admiration. “They have become role models for thousands of artisans across J&K and were brought into the limelight during the recently held Know Your Artisan campaign by the department,” he said, adding the entire artisan community celebrates this historic moment with great pride.