The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is looking for Software Developers and Programming Assistants.

Interested candidates should visit the official website, ibps.in, to apply.

Here are the details

Post Name: Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end)

Salary: 61,818/- (Per Month)

Post Name: Programming Assistant

Salary: 45,879/- (Per Month)

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For Software Developer Post

The candidate must have completed a full-time B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) at a recognized university or institute and have at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience.

Age Limit: 24 to 35 years

For Programming Assistant Post:

Candidate must have done BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science or equivalent or an equivalent degree, as well as a minimum of two years of post-graduate work experience.

Age Limit: 22 to 30 years

Interested applicants may attend the Selection Process and should bring the original documents as well as three sets of self-attested photocopies to prove their eligibility and identity.

How to Apply

Selection Process

Shortlisting an online examination, and a personal interview will all be used in the selection process.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Dates To Remember

Walk-in-Selection Process for Software Developer: April 21, 2022, from 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

Walk-in-Selection Process for Programming Assistant: April 22, 2022, from 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.