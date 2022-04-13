The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is looking for Software Developers and Programming Assistants.
Interested candidates should visit the official website, ibps.in, to apply.
Here are the details
Post Name: Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end)
Salary: 61,818/- (Per Month)
Post Name: Programming Assistant
Salary: 45,879/- (Per Month)
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
For Software Developer Post
The candidate must have completed a full-time B.E./B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) at a recognized university or institute and have at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience.
Age Limit: 24 to 35 years
For Programming Assistant Post:
Candidate must have done BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science or equivalent or an equivalent degree, as well as a minimum of two years of post-graduate work experience.
Age Limit: 22 to 30 years
Interested applicants may attend the Selection Process and should bring the original documents as well as three sets of self-attested photocopies to prove their eligibility and identity.
How to Apply
Selection Process
Shortlisting an online examination, and a personal interview will all be used in the selection process.
IBPS Recruitment 2022: Dates To Remember
Walk-in-Selection Process for Software Developer: April 21, 2022, from 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.
Walk-in-Selection Process for Programming Assistant: April 22, 2022, from 09:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.
